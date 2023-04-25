Pawan Kalyan To Turn Singer Again For Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Power star Pawan Kalyan has several exciting projects in the works, including his first pan-India film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and starring Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead, this period action drama had been halted midway, leading many, including Pawan Kalyan’s fans, to believe that it had been cancelled.

However, there is now some interesting news about the film. Insider reports suggest that Pawan Kalyan will be singing a song for the movie. The latest buzz is that music director MM Keeravaani has made arrangements for the recording, which will take place soon.

Pawan Kalyan is no stranger to singing in his movies, having lent his voice to songs in several films such as Thammudu, Gudumba Shankar, Johnny, Attarintiki Daredi, Agnyathavaasi, and Panjaa.

The song recording preparations are underway, and it will be recorded soon. However, the movie’s shooting will continue until June 2023, and it may release during Dussehra in October. Krish is the director of the movie, and he is famous for completing his projects quickly, but the delay caused by Pawan Kalyan is making him frustrated.

However, what’s even more exciting for fans is that Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which is being produced on a massive scale by AM Ratnam under the Mega Surya Production banner, will also feature Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a crucial role.

Pawan Kalyan is planning to work on his upcoming film OG for a week before returning to the sets of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The schedules have been arranged accordingly so that the shooting of both films can be completed smoothly. Hari Hara Veera Mallu will resume shooting after a long break, and this will be the final stretch of filming for the project. The majority of the shooting for the film will be completed during this time.

