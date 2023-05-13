Pawan Kalyan's First Wife Nandini Living Abroad? Here's The Truth

Pawan Kalyan is one of the biggest superstars in the Telugu film industry. The ‘Power Star’ as he is called by his fans is working on multiple projects and has also been gearing up for the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections, which will be held next year. Pawan Kalyan has a huge fan base all over the country. Apart from Pawan Kalyan’s movies and political career in the Jana Sena Party, his personal life has often made headlines. The Bheemla Nayak star has been married three times. He got married to his first wife, Nandini, in 1997. But, the couple called it quits and went their separate ways in 2008.

Pawan Kalyan met Nandini when he was training in acting at the Satyanand Acting Institute before his entry into the entertainment industry. The two got hitched in 1997 in Visakhapatnam. However, the couple could not maintain their bond and decided to go their separate ways.

After her divorce from the Power Star, Nandini changed her name to Jahnvi. Later, she got married to Dr Krishna Reddy and settled in the United States. She and her husband are believed to have assets amounting to Rs 200 crore.

After Pawan Kalyan’s divorce from Nandini, the actor found love once again with his co-star, Renu Desai. The two tied the knot in 2009 but got divorced three years later.

Pawan Kalyan got married for the third time to Anna Lezhneva. The couple have two children together.

The youngest brother of ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan made his debut in the film industry with the 1996 movie Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi. After that, he managed to wow audiences with his roles in Thammudu, Atharintiki Daaredi, Balu, Panjaa, Vakeel Saab and Gabbar Singh. He was last seen in the movie Bheemla Nayak, where he appeared opposite Rana Daggubati.

Currently, the actor has a number of projects lined up including Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, OG, and PKSDT. Recent reports suggest that he is aiming to finish these films in the next six months to focus on his political career. The first glimpse of his upcoming project, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, was recently released by the makers.