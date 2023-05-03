Ponniyin Selvan 2 Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide In 5 Days

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is receiving a lot of appreciation from the audience. The Mani Ratnam directorial has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide in just five days. This has come out as a promising indicator for the film’s theatrical run in the coming weeks. Despite a decline during the weekdays, the period drama is still performing well at the box office. According to trade reports, the film has generated more than Rs 100 crore (nett) in India in five days, with over Rs 10 crore on Tuesday.

In Tamil Nadu alone, the film was released on 800 screens. In the Tamil-speaking regions, overall occupancy was 33.20% and as per reports, it did well on its fifth day in Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

With this, the total domestic collection of Ponniyin Selvan 2 stands at Rs 114.75 crore. The film has also received a positive response from audiences worldwide. Lyca Productions tweeted about its performance in the US market, saying, “Over $3.5 million grossed in the first weekend! Thank you for the love! #PS2 makes its mark at number 8 at the US weekend box office! The worldwide collection of the film has already passed the Rs 200 cr mark."

Ponniyin Selvan 2 is the sequel to Mani Ratnam’s two-part film based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s epic novel of the same name. The first film also shattered various box office records, grossing Rs 500 crore globally. However, the first part of the film had a better run at the box office on its fifth day and earned Rs 27.5 crore, while the sequel earned Rs 10 crore.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 has an ensemble cast with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nassar, Parathiban, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakashraj, Lal, R Sarathkumar, Jayachitra and Balaji Sakthivel in key roles. The music and the background scores have been composed by the music maestro, AR Rahman. The film is produced by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, while the cinematography has been handled by Ravi Varman.

Ponniyin Selvan 2 was released in theatres on April 28.

