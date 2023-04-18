Pooja Hegde To Rashmika Mandanna, South Actresses Who Slayed In Black Outfits

The Telugu film industry is getting recognition worldwide. Be it the Baahubali franchise, RRR or Pushpa, the industry has never failed to deliver hits. Along with famous movies, Tollywood actresses are also known for their impeccable fashion sense and their ability to carry off various styles with grace and elegance. Black outfits are a staple in their wardrobes as they exude an air of sophistication, mystery, and glamour. From Pooja Hegde to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, let’s take a look at the South actresses who left the audience smitten in black outfits:

1) Pooja Hegde: She is currently promoting her upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan and other co-actors. Pooja recently appeared wearing a glamorous black saree at Baba Siddique’s iftaar party. A diamond necklace, a ponytail with wavy curls, and black smokey eye makeup followed by a nude and subtle base glammed up her look further.

2) Rashmika Mandanna: Pushpa fame actress Rashmika is the epitome of fashion. Known for her roles in South and Bollywood films, she stunned in a black glitter gown. The outfit is made of luxurious black fabric with a shimmery glitter texture that catches the light and adds a touch of glamour to her appearance. The gown has a fitted silhouette that accentuates her curves.

3) Tamannaah Bhatia: She is known for her roles in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi films. Tamannaah Bhatiamade made a fashion statement recently by wearing a sexy deep-neck blazer paired with sheer wide pants. The blazer is tailored to perfection, with a deep V-neckline that adds a touch of sensuality to the outfit. Her sheer wide pants are a bold choice, adding an element of drama and flair to the outfit.

4) Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Be it traditional or casual wear, Samantha slays in every outfit. Her fans adore her fashion sense. She posted a picture of herself wearing a black formal blazer, followed by black pants. The look was completed with black specs and a brown coloured belt.

5) Hansika Motwani: The actress looks casual yet classy in this black dress. The outfit is paired with a white handbag, and black thigh-high boots.

