Prabhas Calls Teaser Of Anushka Shetty’s Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty Teaser Entertaining

The teaser of Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty’s next titled, Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, is out and has received positive reviews. No Anushka’s Baahubali co-star Prabhas has also reacted to it in a tweet. “The teaser of #MissShettyMrPolishetty looks very entertaining! All the best to the entire cast and crew!" Prabhas said. The actress thanked him by calling him Pupsuuu.

The teaser is going viral and has garnered more than four million views so far. Meanwhile, RR star Ram Charan also tweeted that the teaser looked refreshing and wished good luck to the entire team of the movie. In return, Anushka Shetty called him sweet and thanked him for his wishes. She also asked him to watch the movie with his wife, Upasana Konidela.

Fans of Anushka Shetty, who has struggled since the Baahubali films, have high hopes for Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. The teaser teases a romantic drama between a hotelier and a stand-up comedian. The teaser features a number of funny and romantic moments. Viewers are praising Anushka and Naveen’s chemistry in the teaser and giving them positive feedback.

Advertisement

The Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty teaser also features veteran actors in significant parts, such as Jayasudha, Murali Sharma, and others. After watching the teaser, people cannot stop themselves from getting excited to see their queen back on the big screen. One of the users complimented her acting and said that the actress is not just simply acting but rather living her character while another wrote that finally, the wait is over. Our queen is back.

Under the banner of UV Creations, the film is produced by Pramod Uppalapati and Vamsi Krishna Reddy and directed by Mahesh Babu P. Radhan wrote the movie’s original score as well as the songs. Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handled the editing, and Nirav Shah handled the cinematography.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here