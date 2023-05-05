Prabhas’ Fresh Pictures From Salaar Set Are Viral

Prabhas’ Salaar is one of the most anticipated films of 2023. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel, who has previously directed the KGF franchise. Reportedly, the pan-India film is being made on a large scale and is shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Now, a picture from the sets of Saalar has gone viral on social media. Prabhas can be seen in a makeover in the viral pictures.

Recently, Prabhas took a picture with crew members while shooting some scenes for the film. After the pictures went viral, the fans went frenzy seeing the new rugged look of their favourite superstar.

Earlier, some pictures were also revealed on the actor’s birthday. In one of the pictures, Prabhas looked away from the camera. He had dirt and grease on his hands and t-shirt. There was another picture uploaded by the makers where he was seen posing in front of a bus in a khaki shirt with pants and smiling at the camera. He was also sporting funky sunglasses.

The director of the film, Prashanth Neel, who shook the box office with KGF 1 and KGF 2, has the same plan as Saalar. He has revealed that the scenes of the film are made with a lot of precautions, and he has said that every frame of Prabhas will be a delight to watch for his fans.

The makers of the film have also revealed that a twist linked to Prabhas’ character will be revealed in Salaar’s climax. According to reports, this unexpected change of events would be witnessed regarding Prabhas’ second role in the film.

The much-anticipated film stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead, while Jagapathi Babu, Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran, and Eeswari Rao will be seen playing key roles.

Prabhas was last seen in the film Radhe Shyam, opposite Pooja Hegde. His upcoming projects include Om Raut’s Adipurush with Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Saif Ali Khan. He is also doing another big film titled Project K. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan alongside Prabhas.

