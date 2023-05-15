Prabhas-Starrer Salaar’s Release Date To Remain Unchanged: Report

Salaar, starring Prabhas, is currently the talk of the town. The masses are waiting with bated breath for the film to mark its premiere in the theatres and watch Prabhas pack some punches. But not long ago, rumours started spreading like wildfire that Salaar might not hit the big screens on its scheduled release date, which is September 28. The speculations surrounding the postponement were due to Prabhas’ other film Adipurush which was postponed to June 16. But, sending relief to Prabhas’ die-hard fans, the makers of Salaar have reportedly confirmed that the release date of the film will remain the same.

Salaar can be termed one of Prashanth Neel’s most ambitious projects. Although there is no official confirmation about Salaar’s release date not being pushed further, the film is likely to release on September 28. Earlier, it was assumed that since Prabhas’ Adipurush was due to make its theatrical debut on June 16, it was better to create a delay in the release of Salaar. The reason is two films by the same actor, releasing within a short period.

Now, sources have claimed that the makers are in no mood to postpone Salaar’s date of premiere. Social media posts doing the rounds on the Internet might also be an indication that the Prashanth Neel directorial is scheduled to hit the silver screens as planned. The news, although still a report, has made the admirers of Prabhas quite happy.

Salaar is produced under the banners of Homable Films. Apart from Prabhas, the film boasts a cast ensemble of Prithviraj Sukumaran and Japathi Babu as antagonists, alongside Shreya Reddy, Easwari Rao, and Abhinay Raj Singh in important roles. If reports are to be believed, the climax of Salaar will blow the minds of the audience. People willing to watch the movie can expect unpredictable twists too.

Besides Salaar and Adipurush, Prabhas has joined hands with director Nag Ashwin for an untitled film Project K. The project stars some noteworthy names from Bollywood including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani as well as Dulquer Salmaan. Project K is expected to release on January 12, 2024.