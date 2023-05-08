Pragya Jaiswal Looks Ravishing In Black Ruffled-Sleeve Sequined Dress, See Pics

Pragya Jaiswal is one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry. She made her acting debut in 2014 with the Tamil film Virattu. But she got her breakthrough after appearing in the Telugu period drama Kanche in 2015 for which she also bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut South.

Aside from her extraordinary acting abilities, the diva is also known for her outstanding fashion choices. She also loves to communicate with her followers consistently and keeps them updated with sneak peeks into both her professional and personal lives. She recently shared a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot which are going viral on the internet.

In the photos, Pragya Jaiswal looked ravishing in a black ruffled-sleeve sequined dress with a sweetheart neckline. The diva complemented her outfit with black pointed heels and kept the accessories minimal with a pair of silver-studded earrings. The actress chose a dewy look for her makeup, with a nude base and brown lips. Her glamorous look was completed by a side parting with soft curls. Sharing the snaps, the actress wrote, “POV: when it’s summer but black is your favourite colour." Take a look at the pictures here:

Advertisement

Seeing the pictures, one of her fans commented, “So beautiful," and another said, “So lovely". “Super," wrote a third user. Many of her fans also posted numerous red heart emojis in the comments section.

One week back, Pragya shared another photo in which she was seen slaying in a black monokini. She wrote, “Hello Summer," in the caption. The picture took the internet by storm. Take a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pragya Jaiswal has worked in several popular movies like Om Namo Venkatesaya, Nakshatram, Achari America Yatra and Akhanda, to name a few. She was last seen in the Telugu action drama film Son of India which was released last year. Diamond Ratnababu wrote and directed the movie, and Vishnu Manchu produced it under the banner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures and 24 Frames Factory. The film also featured Mohan Babu, Meena and Srikanth as the main leads.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here