Pranitha Subhash Looks Ravishing In Yellow Banarasi Saree, See Pics

Pranitha Subhash has imprinted her strong footmark in the Telugu film industry. She has now dropped a few pictures which have gone viral. In the photos, Pranitha can be seen donning a yellow Banarasi silk saree featuring a purple border which she teamed up with a matching sleeveless blouse. She accessorised her traditional ensemble with a bindi, gajra, a pair of exquisite earrings, a neckpiece and bangles. For the makeup, she wore drawn eyebrows, pink-tinted cheeks, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of pink lipstick. She looked breathtaking as she posed for the camera.

Pranitha Subhash often shares pictures and videos that become viral. Some time back, the actress was seen all dolled up in a Western ensemble and looked nothing less than a fashion diva. She chose to keep her look minimal with just mascara. Be it her Western attire or traditional ensemble, she never fails to garner the attention of the audience.

Pranitha is known for movies like Bheema Theeradalli, Brahma and Atharintiki Daaredi. In addition to starring in the Telugu film Em Pillo Em Pillado the same year, she made her acting debut in the 2010 Kannada film Porki, a remake of the Telugu film Pokiri.

Her screen debut in Tamil came in the 2011 movie Udhayan. After this, Pranitha starred in a number of critically acclaimed Telugu and Tamil films with great box office success including Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Massu Engira Masilamani and Enakku Vaaitha Adimaigal with Jai.

Now, Pranitha is all set to star in upcoming films including D148 and Ramana Avatara. Directed by Vikas Pampapathi, Ramana Avatara also features Arun Sagar and Shubra Aaiyappa in the leading roles. Touted to be a comic caper, the film is produced by Amrej Suryavanshi.