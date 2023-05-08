Prashanth Neel's Wedding Anniversary Pics With Wife Likitha Reddy Viral

Kannada filmmaker and screenwriter Prashanth Neel celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife Likitha Reddy a few days ago. In the pictures, the duo is seen cutting their anniversary cake and embracing each other on the sets of Salaar. For the occasion, the couple is seen dressed in casual attire as they posed for the camera.

Prashanth Neel and Likitha Reddy tied the knot in 2010. The caption of the post reads, “Happy 12th Anniversary Prashanth sir and Likitha mam".

Fans have congratulated the couple on their wedding anniversary in the comment section. The pictures are now making a huge buzz on social media.

Last year, actor Jr NTR and KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel was seen celebrating their wedding anniversaries together. They even shared pictures of the celebration, which went viral on the internet.

Prashanth Neel has cemented a special place in the hearts of audiences with his blockbuster film KGF series. Now, after delivering a box office hit, he is currently busy with the shooting of his upcoming film Salaar.

Touted to be an action-thriller, Salaar is one of the most awaited movies featuring Pan India star Prabhas. The film is said to be made on a large scale and is shot simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi languages. Reportedly, the film is set to be released in theaters on September 28, this year.

Written and directed by Prashanth Neel, the film stars Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, and Prithviraj Sukumuran. Other actors including Yash, Shreya Reddy, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Jackey Mishra were also seen in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. With the music of the film scored by Ravi Basrur, the cinematography of the film is handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

On the professional front, Prashanth Neel has been a part of several successful films such as KGF: Chapter 1, KGF: Chapter 2, Agastya, and Ugramm. Besides Salaar, he has a few projects in the pipeline including NTR 31, and Bagheera.

Meanwhile, Prabhas will also be seen in upcoming films like Adipurush, Project K, Spirit, and Ravanam to name a few.

