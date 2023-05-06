Raashi Khanna Looks Incredible In An Emerald Green Silk Saree, Take A Look

Raashi Khanna is one of the noted faces of Telugu and Tamil films. Although she made her acting debut in a supporting role in the Hindi film Madras Cafe in 2013, she won a million hearts with her spellbinding performances in superhit films like Aranmanai 3, World Famous Lover, and Thank You, to name a few. In addition to her acting prowess, the 32-year-old actress is also well known for her outstanding sartorial choices.

Raashi often shares glimpses of her whereabouts, trips, photoshoots, and upcoming projects on social media to stay in touch with her fans. Recently, the diva left her admirers gushing over a couple of photographs from her latest photoshoot for Bhima Jewels.

In the pictures, Raashi draped an emerald green silk saree with golden detailing, which she paired with a matching velvet blouse. The actress accessorised her attire with a heavy traditional necklace set and matching bangles from the house of Bhima Jewels. Raashi opted a nude makeup and completed her look with a little black bindi. She also struck several candid poses for the lens, making it impossible for fans to take their eyes off her.

The pictures are currently going viral. One of the users said, " Love you all the time". Another one wrote, " Super gorgeous." “Most beautiful," commented another fan.

Raashi loves Indian attire. A few days ago, on April 21, the actress shared another photo where she is seen in a sky-blue kurta set. She paired it with a matching dupatta. Sharing the sunkissed picture, the actress wrote, “I hope whatever brings you peace finds you."

See the picture here:

Seeing her post, her fans showered her with compliments for their favourite actress in the comment box.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Raashi Khanna was last seen in the Tamil-language spy action-thriller film Sarder. P. S. Mithran wrote and directed the movie, and S. Lakshman Kumar produced it under his banner, Prince Pictures. It featured Karthi in the main role and was a huge hit and also became one of the top-grossing Tamil films of 2022.

However,Raashi will soon be seen in the upcoming Hindi movie Yodha. The action thriller film is directed jointly by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. Produced by Karan Johar under Dharma Productions. The film also stars Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and is scheduled for theatrical release on September 15.

