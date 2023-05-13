Rakul Preet Singh's Red Lehenga Is Giving Her Signal To Make Heads Turn

Rakul Preet Singh is known for her amazing fashion sense. Recently, the actress shared a couple of pictures from her latest photo session, leaving fashion enthusiasts scurrying to take notes. In the images, the actress dazzled in a red sequin lehenga. Rakul Preet wore a sleeveless blouse with a plunging neckline, which she teamed with a matching netted dupatta to round off her look. The actress opted for a nude makeup look with glossy lips and kept her traces open in soft curls. She wore a pair of statement earrings that complimented her outfit.

Rakul Preet often raises the glam quotient on the internet with her sartorial choices. As expected, her recent pictures are winning everyone’s hearts. Sharing the photos, Rakul wrote, “Mud mud ke na dekh" in the caption, referring to the classic Bollywood track of the same name.

Advertisement

Seeing the post, one of the fans commented, “Love". Another one wrote, “You are my favourite". Many people called the lehenga “gorgeous".

Five days ago, the actress shared another sting of photos from another photo session. In the pictures, Rakul Preet is seen slaying in a black and silver co-ord set. The actress wore a black full-sleeve crop top with silver detailing, which she paired with a matching bodycon long skirt. Sharing the photos, the Sarrainodu star wrote, “Life won’t sparkle unless you do."

Advertisement

Seeing the snaps, Rakul Preet’s fans could not keep calm and showered compliments on their favourite actress.

Rakul has worked in numerous famous films like Thadaiyara Thaakka, Loukyam, Pandaga Chesko, Sarrainodu, Dhruva, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Yaariyan and Doctor G. She was last seen in Tejas Deoskar’s Chhatriwali. Ronnie Screwvala produced the social comedy, which also featured Dolly Ahluwalia, Rajesh Tailang, Sumeet Vyas, and Satish Kaushik in pivotal roles. The film’s plot revolved around a chemistry graduate who gets a job selling male contraceptives.

Rakul Preet is currently working on the upcoming Tamil science-fiction comedy Ayalaan. R. Ravikumar is in charge of writing and directing the movie. Ayalaan is produced by Kotapadi J. Rajesh and distributed by KJR Studios. Isha Koppikar, Sharad Kelkar, and Sivakarthikeyan also appear in important roles. In addition, Rakul Preet also has Indian 2 in her kitty.