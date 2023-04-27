Ram Charan And Allu Arjun To Pawan Kalyan And Nagendra Babu, How They Are Related

Allu Arjun has dominated headlines for some time now for his upcoming film Pushpa: The Rule. Pushpa: The Rise, performed exceptionally well at the box office and its sequel is expected to replicate the success. Not only Allu Arjun, but the other members of his family have also entertained the audience in the capacities of actor, director and producer over many decades. They are extremely popular and have carved a niche for themselves over the years.

Allu Arjun’s grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah was one of the renowned actors and comedians. He essayed key roles in over 1,000 Telugu films and received the Padma Shri award in 1990. He also won the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2001. Allu’s father Allu Aravind is a well-known producer and has produced many hit films. His brother Allu Sirish is an actor as well and has enacted lead roles in films like Urvasivo Rakshasivo, Okka Kshanam, etc.

Allu Arjun is also related to actor Ram Charan. Ram Charan’s father Chiranjeevi, popularly known as the Megastar, is his paternal uncle. In that way, Ram is Allu’s cousin. Nagendra Babu and Pawan Kalyan are also his paternal uncles. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan have garnered a sizeable fan following with their acting prowess. Nagendra Babu primarily works as a producer but he has also acted in some of the supporting roles.

Nagendra Babu’s son Varun Tej and daughter Niharika Konidela have also made their forays in acting. Varun has acted in some successful films like Gaddalakonda Ganesh, Kanche, and others. However, he performed poorly in 2022 when his films Ghani and F3: Fun and Frustration were box office disappointments. On the other hand, Niharika also got the chance to play female leads in films like Oka Manasu, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, etc.

Allu Arjun’s aunt Vijaya Durga’s sister’s son Sai Dharam Tej also works as an actor. Sai Dharam has garnered accolades for his acting in the film Virupaksha directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. Virupaksha impressed the audience and critics. In an interaction with fans on Twitter, he confirmed that there will be a sequel to Virupaksha.

