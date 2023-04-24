Ram Charan And Chiranjeevi Congratulate Sai Dharam Tej For Virupaksha’s Success

Virupaksha, the horror-thriller film featuring Sai Dharam Tej and Samyuktha Menon in the lead, has received positive responses from both critics and audiences since its release earlier this month. The film is the directorial debut of Karthik Varma Dandu, a former student of filmmaker Sukumar. Sai Dharam Tej has been receiving best wishes from friends and family from the industry for Virupaksha. Ram Charan has also wished his cousin-brother for the success of the film.

“Congratulations brother Sai Dharam Tej hearing great things about Virupaksha," Ram Charan wrote in the tweet as he shared the poster of Virupaksha.

Sai responded to the wish and commented, “Thank you so much my loving brother Charan."

Chiranjeevi also wished Sai on the film’s success. Chiranjeevi shared a picture of his wife Surekha Konidela feeding Sai a piece of cake. The top of the cake reads “Welcome Tej 2.0." Sharing the photo, Chiranjeevi penned a sweet note for his nephew, sending his blessing for Virupaksha.

“Hearing fabulous reports about Virupaksha! I am so happy for you dear Sai Dharam Tej that you have made your comeback with a bang. Delighted that the audience is appreciating and blessing your film! Hearty Congratulations to the entire team!" he tweeted.

Sai also thanked Chiranjeevi and said, “Thank you mama and atha…love you both…"

Virupaksha has received a good response at the ticket counter so far. On the opening day, Virupaksha closed its first collection with Rs 12 crore. It also saw an excellent opening weekend, grossing Rs 37 crore within three days of its release. The film had a pre-release business of Rs 22 crore. This means that the movie is just Rs 2 crore short of achieving its breakeven mark.

Virupaksha is the first pan-Indian film of Sai Dharam Tej. It hit the cinemas on April 21, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Sukumar provided the story and screenplay for the film, and B Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. The supporting cast includes Sunil, Ajay and Brahmaji in important roles.

