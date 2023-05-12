Ram Gopal Varma Takes Dig At Pawan Kalyan For Backing Out Of Andhra CM Race

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently took a dig at power star Pawan Kalyan, who is also the chief of the Jana Sena Party, for his remarks on the chief ministerial post. The Power Star, in a press meeting, said that he doesn’t find himself eligible to take part in the elections this time. According to Kalyan, he would have stood for the post this time, if his party had won at least 30 seats in the last assembly polls. Varma said that Kalyan has backstabbed his fans with this decision. The filmmaker also wrote that Kalyan has cheated Telugu Desam Party supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu as well with this decision. There were rumours that both can ally before the elections. “My deepest sympathy to all his family members," Varma tweeted.

RGV didn’t stop at this and came up with another video that mocked Kalyan for his earlier statements. The Power Star had claimed himself to be in the race for the Andhra CM.

On the work front, Varma last directed the film Dangerous. This film revolves around two women who have faced bad experiences with men. They fall in love with each other. The film’s story proceeds with how they fight the men to protect their love. Dangerous was a failure and the audience criticised the film for its poor story, screenplay, and direction. The audience loved the cinematography and production design, though. Some of them also liked actress Naina Ganguly’s acting but overall the film was rejected by the audience.

On the other hand, Kalyan is looking forward to his much-anticipated film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, this film is based on the life of an outlaw Veera Mallu, who lived in the 17th-century Mughal Empire. Hari Hara Veera Mallu also stars Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, and other actors.