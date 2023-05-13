Ramabanam First Week Collection: Here’s How The Gopichand-Starrer Fared At The Box Office

The latest family entertainer Ramabanam is headlined by Telugu actor Tottempudi Gopichand. The film was released worldwide on May 5, amid high expectations. Directed by Sriwass, Ramabanam generated significant anticipation among cine buffs ahead of its release. But, things did not go as planned as soon after its premiere, Ramabanam received mixed reviews and failed to collect the expected bucks at the ticket window. Ramabanam marks Sriwass and Gopichand’s third collaboration, the first two being Lakshyam and Loukyam.

Despite their two successful film streaks, the actor-director’s latest cinematic venture, Ramabanam failed to live up to its promising premise as shown in the trailer Instead, critics reviewed the film to rely on cliched tropes to fill its runtime.

Advertisement

Ramabanam revolves around two siblings, Vicky (Gopichand) and Rajaram (Jagapathi Babu) who despite their differences are forced to join hands to achieve a common goal. Reuniting after almost 14 years, the brothers find that both are keeping secrets from each other.

Here is the first-week collection of Ramabanam

Day 1: Worldwide collection – Rs 2.45 crore

Day 2: Worldwide collection – Rs 1.50 crore

Day 3: Worldwide collection – Rs 1.50 crore

Day 4: Worldwide collection – Rs 0.75 crore

Day 5: Worldwide collection – Rs 0.75 crore

Day 6: Worldwide collection – Rs 0.80 crore

Day 7: Worldwide collection – Rs 0.80 crore

Total box office collection till now:

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana – Rs 8.20 crore

Worldwide – Rs 9.30 crore

Advertisement

Ramabanam revolves around Vicky aka Gopichand, a hot-headed youngster who ran away from home as a child. He embraces a violent and lawless approach to life, in contrast to his brother Rajaram aka Jagapathi Babu who is an ethical man and wants to lead an honest life. Vicky soon climbs the ladder of hierarchy to become a gangster in Kolkata. Eventually, he gets head over heels for an influencer named Bhairavi played by Dimple Hayathi.

When Bhairavi’s family insists on meeting Vicky’s family before their marriage, Vicky must confront the fact that he has become the kind of person his brother despises. To woo his love, Vicky returns home, hiding the news of his marriage from his brother. But, he soon discovers that his brother Rajaram may also be keeping his own secrets.

According to the review by ETimes, while the film appears to have the ingredients of a typical masala entertainer, Ramabanam falls short of leaving a lasting impression. In addition to exploring the relationship between the two brothers, the story also touches upon the topic of organic food versus processed food. Unfortunately, this element only serves as a means to elevate the antagonists (Tarun Raj Arora and Nassar) and does not contribute significantly to the narrative.