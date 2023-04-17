Rashmika Mandanna Makes It To IMDB Popular Indian Celebrities List; Know More

It was in 2016 when she made her debut with a Kannada film Kirik Party and she’s been unstoppable ever since. Yes, we are talking about the national crush of India, Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika Mandanna adds yet another feather to her gleaming crown, as she makes it to the list of popular Indian celebrities on IMDb. Rashmika has bagged third place in this list. On April 14th, IMDb tweeted about the same and wrote, “With fans celebrating her birthday last week and the release of the teaser of Pushpa 2, Rashmika makes her debut at number 3 on IMDb’s Popular Indian Celebrities Feature!" Along with this thread, it also shared a poster of Rashmika from the film Pushpa.

The actress made her debut in Hindi cinema as well with the film Goodbye, which featured Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. Along with them, Neena Gupta, Sunil Grover, Sahil Mehta, Abhishek Khan, and Elli AvrRam were also in Vikas Bahl’s film Goodbye. The movie is an emotional account of a family that discovers how to cope with loss on its own. In a dysfunctional family, Gayatri’s (Neena Gupta) funeral serves as the central theme of the drama.

The film was well-received by the critics. News18’s review of the film read: “You are in for a pleasant surprise if you intend to watch the Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandana-Neena Gupta starrer Goodbye. A little over 2 hours long, the film captures the tumultuous relationship shared by members of a family that comes to the fore after the unfortunate death of the mother."

She is currently working on the Tamil and Telugu bilingual film Rainbow, which is being directed by Shantaruban, a newcomer. Soon, she will join the production teams for Venky Kudumula, Nithiin, and Pushpa 2 with Allu Arjun. She is eagerly anticipating the Hindi release of Animal, in which she collaborated with Ranbir Kapoor.

