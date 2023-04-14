Ravi Teja's Ravanasura Touches Rs 15 Crore Mark At Box Office

Actor Ravi Teja’s most recent film Ravanasura, which was released on April 7, featured him in two roles and its box office performance has been poor. There is a chance that the movie will be pulled from theatres due to upcoming fresh releases.

After failing the weekday test, Ravanasura has seen a drop in its ticket sales since Monday, April 10. The film, which Ravi Teja’s fans and the general public alike had great hopes for, has fallen short of expectations with both the reviewers and the public, which has hurt its box office performance. The movie’s expected revenues in India as of Wednesday, April 12 were Rs 70 lakh, bringing the whole domestic box office collection to Rs 15.40 crore.

The movie’s low performance on weekdays is to blame for the drop in Ravanasura’s box office earnings. Weekdays are typically seen as a litmus test for any film’s success since they show how long-lasting and popular the film will be. It’s unclear if the film will be able to make up its losses in the upcoming weeks.

Following its release, Ravanasura received a mix of negative and neutral reviews from both critics and spectators. The psychological action thriller, with a script by Srikanth Vissa, is directed by Sudheer Varma. Significant characters in the movie are played by Ravi Teja, Jayaram, Sushanth, Murali Sharma, Anu Emmanuel, Megha Akash, Daksha Nagarkar and Pujita Ponnada. Under the banner of Abhishek Nama Pictures, MSK Films and RT Teamworks, Abhishek Nama produced the film.

Ravanasura made roughly Rs 6 crore during the opening weekend, but over the last three days, the collections have substantially decreased. Although there are no major releases scheduled for the future weeks, the movie’s lacklustre reception has emerged as its largest obstacle, and it may not even break even, let alone be lucrative.

