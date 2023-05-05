Ritabhari Chakraborty Raises Temperatures In Leaf-Photoshoot, Similar To Kiara Advani's Pics

Bengali actress Ritabhari Chakraborty has been hogging the limelight lately, for her upcoming film Fatafati. The 30-year-old recently faced harsh criticism for her sudden weight gain, after undergoing two major surgeries. But, shutting out all the naysayers with her hard work and dedication, Ritabhari took the negative remarks in her stride. As an advocate of body positivity, she put on 25 kgs of weight, for Fatafati. Ahead of the film’s release, Ritabhari took part in a sensuous photoshoot, storming right into our hearts with her killer expressions. Not just that, the photoshoot too had a striking resemblance to that of Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

“Peace" captioned Ritabhari on her post, adding a green-leaf emoji at the end. The picture captured the Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti actress encircled with leaves from all sides, with a striking close-up picture of her in the middle. Although she appeared to cover her modesty with the leaves, Ritabharoi did not go completely topless, as she was seen wearing a skin-coloured tube top in the first picture.

The actress struck some appealing poses for the clicks, looking gorgeous like always. In terms of makeup, a hint of blush on her cheeks, coupled with pastel pink eyeshadow and a shade of matte pink lipstick, was enough to add the extra oomph factor to her dewy makeover. Ritabhari rounded off her look with her luscious, open, curly tresses open for the clicks.

Earlier, B-town actress Kiara Advani stirred up a controversy after she participated in celebrity photographer Daboo Ratnani’s 2021 calendar photoshoot. Covering her modesty with leaves, similar to Ritabhari’s photoshoot, Kiara chose to go topless. She sported a no-makeup look for the bold shoot, her hair left dewy and open.

Later on, when Daboo Ratnani was questioned about Kiara’s leaf photoshoot, the photographer revealed that her photography tactics were such that it l “leaves a lot to the imagination." He clicks photos in such a manner that there is a sense of intrigue among the people viewing it. Not long after Kiara Advani once again did a black-and-white, photoshoot at a beach for Daboo Ratnani, which once again made it difficult for netizens to guess whether she was wearing an attire or not.

Meanwhile, Ritabhari’s next Fatafati is helmed by Aritra Mukherjee. She is cast opposite Abir Chatterjee in the film. The film is headed for a theatrical release sometime in May.

