Rs 3.16 Crore-car To Rs 25 Crore-Bungalow: Take A Look At Jr NTR's Assets

Jr NTR is one of the highest-paid actors in the South film industry and the actor is said to have an estimated net worth of around Rs 450 crore, as per reports. His monthly income is estimated at around Rs 3 crore.

According to a report by Times Now, Jr NTR was earlier paid around Rs 12 crore per film and he received Rs 45 crore for RRR. However, after the film’s success, the actor hiked his fee up to Rs 60 to 80 crore per film, according to reports. Jr NTR, who is soon going to make his Bollywood debut with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 is reportedly charging Rs 100 crore for the project. The majority of the earnings of the actor comes from film and brand endorsements.

Jr NTR has a couple of luxurious properties in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Karnataka under his name. One of them is located in the upscale locality of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The luxurious bungalow is worth about Rs 25 crore.

The reports also state that the actor has a six-and-a-half acre of farmland named Brindavanam in Gopalapuram, which is located in the outskirts of Hyderabad which he received as a birthday present from his wife Lakshmi Pranathi. He spent around Rs 9 crore to develop it.

Jr NTR’s love for cars is evident with his swanky collection of automobiles that are stationed at his garage. The Simhadri actor is the first Indian to own a limited-edition Lamborghini Urus Graphite Capsule worth Rs 3.16 crore. He also has Nero Noctis (black) which is worth Rs 5 crore and to secure a customised number plate, he paid Rs 15 lakh extra. Besides these, he owns a Range Rover Vogue (Rs 2 Crore), Porsche 718 Cayman (Rs 1 crore), BMW 720LD (Rs 2 crore) and Mercedes Benz GLS 350d (Rs 1 crore). He also owns a private jet that approximately costs Rs 8 crore.

Jr NTR is currently busy with Koratala Siva’s directorial which has been tentatively named NTR 30. The shooting is going on at a brisk pace in a specially erected set in Hyderabad. Saif Ali Khan is playing the antagonist in the film and Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead.

