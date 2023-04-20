Sai Dharam Tej To Team Up With Seetimaar Director Sampath Nandi For His Next

Sai Dharam Tej, a popular actor from the Mega family, recently suffered an accident and he took some time to recover from it. He is now promoting his upcoming film Virupaksha, which is set to release this Friday and is expected to do well. While he has not yet announced his next project, it has been reported that he will be teaming up with director Sampath Nandi for a new movie.

This film is expected to be a mass entertainer and will be produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainment, making it a highly anticipated project.

Shooting for this untitled project is expected to start in June this year, and an official announcement regarding the same is expected soon. Additionally, Sai Tej has completed shooting for the remake of Vinodhaya Sitham, and the film is set to release on July 28 this year. This movie is particularly interesting as it features his uncle Powerstar Pawan Kalyan in a prominent role, and is directed by Samuthirakani.

Virupaksha is set to release on Friday, the story is set in the late 1980s and early 1990s, when a small town is plagued by mysterious deaths and the locals are being terrorized by an unknown entity. The term “Virupaksha" refers to the third eye of Lord Shiva, which is shapeless. The villagers are struggling against an invisible foe, which is why we named the story “Virupaksha."

The plot for the film was conceived by Karthik, who narrated it to Sai in 2019. Sai Tej stated that he was immediately drawn to the story. In addition to Karthik’s script, Sukumar contributed to the project by writing the screenplay. However, Karthik was both the writer and director of the film.

Meanwhile, Sai Tej’s previous film was Republic, directed by Deva Katta, which starred Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna.

