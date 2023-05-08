Samyuktha Menon To Feature In Allu Arjun And Trivikram Srinivas' Next: Reports

Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting Pushpa: The Rule directed by Sukumar, a sequel to the hit film Pushpa: The Rise directed by Sukumar himself. The actor has now signed three more films including one directed by Trivikram Srinivas. According to the reports, the untitled film will go on floors in 2024. Now, reportedly, there is another update regarding the cast of this untitled film. There are reports that Samyuktha Menon can be the female lead in this project. Samyuktha is considered to be a rising star in Telugu cinema. She has been labelled as Golden Leg in Telugu cinema because of her successful films. Her recent box office outing Virupaksha was a commercial success.

Arjun previously teamed up with Trivikram for the films Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and S/O Satyamurthy. Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo revolves around the life of Bantu (Allu Arjun). His life takes a turn when he realises the truth about his real parents. S/O Satyamurthy narrates the story of a businessman’s son Viraj Anand (Allu). Viraj faces multiple challenges after he becomes the sole breadwinner of his family. Both films were box office hits and his fans are eagerly looking forward to another collaboration between the director and the actor.

Arjun has also collaborated with filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and T-Series for a film. He tweeted, “Been looking forward to this combination for quite some time now. @imvangasandeep Garu’s magic is something that personally touches me. Hopefully, we give a memorable film that will be remembered for a long long time."

Reportedly, they have planned to make a movie like Kabir Singh and Animal, which will star the actor in a unique role.

In addition to these films, Arjun will also essay the titular role in Pushpa 3, as per reports. The story for the third part has reportedly already been written and it will go on floors in 2025. The shooting for the third part will commence after Arjun wraps up the shooting of Sandeep’s film.

