Season 2 Of Save The Tigers To Commence Soon, Assures Mahi V Raghav

Telugu filmmaker Mahi V Raghav has delivered a fresh new tale of family comedy through his latest series Save The Tigers. This fun-filled Telugu series has struck the right chord with the masses. Having released on April 27 on the OTT platform Disney plus Hotstar, Save The Tigers is currently enjoying a good rank of 8.2 out of 10 in the IMDb charts. Mahi V Raghav, known for some applaud-worthy projects including Anando Brahma, Yatra, and Petromax has once again weaved magic through his impressive storytelling with Save The Tigers. Now, the director has taken fans into a frenzy after announcing that the series’ sequel is in the making too.

In a recent media conference, ahead of the success of Save The Tigers, Mahi expressed his gratitude to the audience who showered all their love on the series. He credited his team’s hard work and effort, without which he claimed, the success would have been impossible. The filmmaker further thanked Disney plus Hotstar for their constant support who were elated at such an amazing response.

Keeping the positive reviews and honest feedback from the masses in mind, Mahi V revealed that the Disney plus Hotstar team has given a green signal for the sequel of Save The Tigers. The overjoyed director announced that he and his crew members will begin filming Save The Tigers, Season 2 in a short period. Speaking about the massive response to the series, Mahi V shared that it might be because he refused to take a “gender stand" for the series.

Save The Tigers, having six episodes, has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Bengali, and Hindi languages. The series stars Chaitanya Krishna, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Pavani Gangireddy, Gangavva, Abhinav Gomatam, and Harshavardhan in important roles.

The show centres on four married men, who all are equally frustrated with their marital lives. On a chance encounter, they share their troubles, which paves the way for some crazy incidents to transpire.

Apart from Save The Tiger 2, Mahi V Raghav has disclosed that he is currently awaiting the release of his crime drama, titled Shaitan. It will also release on Disney Plus Hotstar in June. The filmmaker has another satirical drama in his hands, Siddha… Lokam Ela Undi Nayana. The date of the premiere of this film is yet to be announced.

