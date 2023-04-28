Shivathmika Rajashekar Gives Major Fashion Goals In White Floral Slit Dress, See Pics

Shivathmika Rajashekar is the younger daughter of renowned actor Rajashekar and actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar. Shivathmika has imprinted her mark in showbiz with her acting prowess and style statements. She dropped a slew of pictures that are now making a huge buzz on the internet. In the pictures, Shivathmika can be seen donning a white floral thigh-high slit dress. This time, she preferred to keep it minimal yet elegant. For the look, Shivathmika left her tresses open.

Advertisement

Fans have lauded Shivathmika for her stunning looks in the comments section.

Some time back, Shivathmika shared a few pictures in a traditional ensemble and her fans could not stop gushing over her looks.

Shivathmika began her acting journey with the 2019 Telugu movie Dorasaani. Directed by KVR Mahendra, the film starred Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Devarakonda in the lead role beside her. She made her Tamil debut with the 2021 film Anandham Vilayadum Veedu.

Shivathmika is also known for films like Satyameva Jeyathe, Evadithe Nakenti, Kalki and Nenjuku Needhi. Her other noteworthy projects include Panchatantram, Nitham Oru Vaanam and Ranga Maarthaanda.

Advertisement

Her father Rajashekar is a part of commercially acclaimed films like Evadithe Nakenti, Ghatotkachudu and Satyameva Jeyathe. In a career spanning more than 38 years, Rajashekar has appeared in about 80 films. Some of his notable films include Raja Babu, Ravanna, Vetagadu, Anna, Gorintaku, Seshu, and Rowdyism Nasinchali.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here