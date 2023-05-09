Sreemukhi's Stunning Photos From Her Birthday Vacation In Bangkok Viral

Television presenter-turned-actress Sreemukhi was recently on her birthday trip to Bangkok and shared some stunning pictures that are currently going viral. In the picture, Sreemukhi is seen slaying in her casual avatar. She is seen in an off-white high-neck sweatshirt, which she teamed with black trousers and white sneakers. The actress is seen in her no-makeup look, while she rounded off her look with a pair of shades and a black sling bag.

In the first few snaps, the actress is posing around the resort she has booked for her trip. In another photo, Sreemukhi is seen inside her room wearing a bathrobe as she poses for the camera. Sharing the pictures on her official Instagram handle, the actress wrote, “Day 1 Bangkok" in the caption.

Advertisement

See the pictures:

Seeing the photos, one of her fans commented, " Love you Sreemukh". Another one wrote, one of her fans commented, “I love you, Sreemukh." Another one wrote, “Wow, I can’t take my eye out of you". “Angel," said the third user and many showered red heart emoticons in the comment box.

Apart from this, the actress also shared a fun reel with her friend Hasini Chowdary. In the video, the duo is seen dancing and having fun inside the hotel room. Sharing the video, ‘ And now that’s a bloody start, Hasini Chowdary emantav’ Sreemukhi wrote in the caption.

Watch the video:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sreemukhi was last seen in the black comedy thriller film Maestro. The movie was helmed by Merlapaka Gandhi and featured Nithiin, Tamannaah, Nabha Natesh, and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles. The film was a remake of the 2018 Hindi film Andhadhun.

The actress will soon be seen in Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh. The action film is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film Vedhalam, and it stars Chiranjeevi, Tamannaah, and Keerthy Suresh as the main leads. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on August 11.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here