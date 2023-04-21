Sriwass-Gopichand’s Ramabanam Trailer Is Visual Delight

Gopichand starrer Telugu film Ramabanam is scheduled to release worldwide on May 5, this year. Directed by Sriwass, the film also stars Jagapathi Babu and Nassar in the leading roles. Recently, the makers released the trailer of the film, which went viral in no time. The trailer is a visual delight with heartfelt music, intense action, and stunning scenes.

So far, the video has received over 1.5 million views and is still counting.

Fans have now expressed their views about the trailer. One social media user wrote, “Mass comeback is loading. Gopichand is back to the old Telugu commercial trend. We are really missing this trend". Another user commented, “Tollywood never disappoints. Goosebumps". The third user wrote, “Promising trailer ……all the best to the entire team of Ramabanam". One user also added, “Finally Gopichand Anna is Back with Family Entertainment and Action… Awesome Trailer".

Produced by T G Vishwa Prasad alongside Vivek Kuchibhotla under the banner People Media Factory, the film is expected to be a high-octane action thriller. Veteran actors like Khusboo and Sachin Khedekar are also going to play a significant part in the film. With music by the talented Mickey J Meyer, the cinematography of the film is handled by Vetri Palanisamy, who is acclaimed for blockbuster films such as Theri and Mersal. The movie marks Srivas and Gopichand’s third collaboration.

The story of the film is written by Bhupathi Raja, while the dialogues are penned by Madhusudan Padamati. The plot of the film has been kept under wraps. Actors Vennela Kishore, Sapthagiri, and Getup Srinu will provide comic relief in the film. Ever since the announcement of the film, Ramabanam has raised huge expectations among the audience.

Some days back, the film’s team attended the mass launch event at Margani Estates, RJY to announce the trailer launch.

Gopichand is best known for films including Nijam, Jayam, Varsham, and Oxygen. Gopichand has also acted in movies like Pakka Commercial, Aaradugula Bullet, Pantham, Goutham Nanda, Sahasam, Wanted, and Lakshyam. Sriwass has directed films like Dictator, Lakshyam, Saakshyam, and Rama Rama Krishna Krishna.

