Telugu Actress Anasuya Bharadwaj Has An Advice for Entertainment Websites, Channels

Telugu actress Anasuya Bharadwaj recently became the centre of attention after she took a veiled jibe at Vijay Deverakonda. The actor’s name appeared on the poster of the film Kushi as The Vijay Deverakonda. She termed it as silly and was criticised by the actor’s fans for her opinion. Not backing out with these comments, Anasuya, has expressed her opinion in yet another video on social media. The video was shared by RTV. In this video, the actress said that she won’t beat around the bush and keep her point straight. She said that all entertainment websites and Youtube channels should have the guts to write the truth without adding any unnecessary drama. Anasuya said that she is referring to all the websites no matter how popular they are. A fan agreed with the opinion of the actress and said that the media professionals should do exactly what Anasuya is asking them to do.

On the work front, Anasuya is looking forward to her film Vimanam which will release on June 9. The Tamil-Telugu bilingual drama will see Anasuya playing a crucial role. The film also features Samuthirakani, Rahul Ramakrishna, and Dhanraj in its lineup. Written and directed by Siva Prasad Yanala, Vimanam is jointly produced by Zee Studios and Kiran Korrapati under Kiran Korrapati Creative Works. The first song of this film Yele Yele (Tamil), Rele Rele (Telugu) was unveiled on Aditya Music Tamil 8 days ago. Charan Arjun has rendered the music for Vimanam.

Advertisement

In addition to Vimanam, the actress, will also play a key role in the film Wolf directed by Vinoo Venkatesh. Wolf stars Prabhu Deva, Anju Kurian, Lakshmi Rai, MS Bhaskar, and others as well. Ambareeshan has rendered the music. The shooting of this film was wrapped up in 60 days and it was expected to release in March. The motion poster of this film was unveiled on January 18. After that, Anasuya shared no updates regarding this film. As stated in the motion poster, Wolf is a combination of sci-fi, horror, and action elements. Fans are excited about this film and are eagerly waiting for its release.

Advertisement

Wolf is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj.