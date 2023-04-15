Telugu Film Prabuthwa Junior Kalashala 'Glimpse' Video Out

In the wake of youth-oriented movies, Telugu cinema has added yet another name to the list and it’s titled Prabuthwa Junior Kalashala, directed by Sreenath Pulakuram. The shooting of this movie is completed and is expected to release this year. Pranav Singampalli, Shagna Sri Venun, Ram Pats, Teja Goud, Bombay Padma, Sri Munichandra and Mandapeta Mallika are playing the lead roles in the movie.

The makers, in order to focus on its promotions, released a ‘glimpse video’ of the movie yesterday which is creating a buzz on the internet. The video goes on in an impressive way to showcase glimpses of this film, which is about lovers who are entrapped in the circle of love. The melodious music accompanied by the beautiful and profound expressions of the lead actors Pranav Sinagampalli and Shagna Sri Venun were captivating enough to attract the audience to this innocent teenage love story. Recently, the audio rights of this movie were acquired by the T-series Telugu.

This movie has been produced under the banners of Black Ant Pictures and Sreenatha Kathalu. The music for the film has been given by Kamran with cinematography by Nikhil Surendran. The film is also being co-directed by Vamsi Udayagiri, apart from Sreenath Pulakuram. The directors and producers of this movie believe that it has been made to entertain the audience of all sections and the audience will get a new feeling from this movie.

The first look for this movie was launched in March, earlier this year. At the launch event which garnered the attention of different media platforms, the lead actress Shagna Sri thanked the director for this opportunity and said that she was lucky to be selected for the role. She also complimented Singampalli’s acting and thanked him for his cooperation.

Singampalli said that he is very happy to be launched as a hero for this content-driven movie. And he assures that this movie will take the audience back to their college days.

