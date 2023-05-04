Title Of Pawan Kalyan And Sai Dharam Tej's Upcoming Movie Revealed

Pawan Kalyan is a mass hero in Telugu cinema who is loved by his devoted fan base owing to his powerful on-screen persona and strong macho image. He is currently engaged in a project with Sai Dharam Tej after his appearance in the movie Bheemla Nayak. Vinodhaya Sitham, which was originally released in Tamil, is being remade in Telugu and will be called Devude Digi Vachina.

The shooting for the Telugu version of Vinodhaya Sitham began in February this year, which stars Pawan Kalyan and Sai Dharam Tej in the lead roles. It is noteworthy that this is the first time Pawan and his nephew Sai Dharam Tej will appear on screen together. The title Devude Digi Vachina, is quite intriguing, as it was previously considered for the 2013 film Attarintiki Daredi.

Interestingly, after ten years, the title has been utilised again for another film featuring the Pawan Kalyan-Trivikram combo. This film is the official Telugu adaptation of the Tamil movie Vinodhaya Sitham. Samuthirakani is helming this venture and Priyanka Mohan has been cast as the female lead. People Media Factory is going to produce the film, and the director, Samuthirakani, is also an actor.

Advertisement

In 2022, Sai Dharam Tej met with a car accident that resulted in a broken collarbone. However, he has since recovered and is now ready to resume his acting. The star cast of the film includes Rohini, Priya Prakash Varrier, Brahmanandam, Ketika Sharma and Subbaraju, among others.

The producers disclosed the release date of the Telugu adaptation on March 24, and the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on 28 July. Take a look:

In the original film, Samuthirakani and Thambi Ramaiah played the lead roles. However, in the Telugu adaptation, Pawan Kalyan will reprise Samuthirakani’s character as the God of Time, and Sai Dharam Tej will portray Thambi Ramaiah’s character. The story revolves around Tej’s character, who gets a second chance at life after being involved in an accident.

Advertisement

The Tamil version of Vinodhaya Sitham was a massive success and it entails how Thambi Ramiah’s life takes a drastic turn after his death and subsequent resurrection.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here