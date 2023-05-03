Trisha Krishnan: A Look At Some Controversies In Ponniyin Selvan Actress' Career

Actress Trisha Krishnan is one of the most popular actresses in the film industry. She is famous for her beauty and brilliant acting skills and enjoys a massive fan following. She has always proven her acting mettle through her performances in films like Aadavari Matalaku Ardhalu Verule, Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana, ’96, Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Ghilli and Abhiyum Naanum. She was recently seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 2.

However, despite being such a megastar in the industry, the actress couldn’t protect her name from controversies.

Trisha and Rana Daggubati

There was news that Rana Daggubati and Trisha Krishnan had been in a relationship for a long period. Even though the alleged ex-couple never shared much detail about their relationship, there were several pictures, social media PDAs and public appearances that proved their relationship. Later, the couple parted ways with each other due to irreconcilable issues. Rana moved on in his life and married Miheeka Bajaj on August 8, 2020.

Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay

Trisha and Thalapathy Vijay’s alleged affair came to light when the duo worked together in the 2005 film Ghilli. There were several speculations about them in the media, and this started to affect Vijay’s marriage with Sangeeta Sornalingam. Later, Trisha clarified all the rumours and declared them baseless. She said that Vijay and she were just very good friends, and many people were trying to tarnish her image by selling lies to the media.

Trisha and Dhanush

Trisha was involved in another controversy when some private pictures of actor Dhanush and hers were leaked. After that, the news of Dhanush and his wife, Aishwarya’s separation went viral.

Trisha and PETA

Trisha is PETA’s brand ambassador in South India. It was that time of year when Jallikattu protests were at their height and people were fighting back for their culture and against PETA. As Trisha was a supporter of PETA, she faced a massive backlash amid the protests.

