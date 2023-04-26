Virupaksha Box Office Collection Day 5: Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Earns Over Rs 55 crore

Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Virupaksha, helmed by debutant director Karthik Varma Dandu, also featuring Samyuktha Menon in the lead, has grabbed the audience’s attention from its opening day with positive word of mouth from critics. The supernatural horror mystery not only gained high praise but is also doing great at the ticket counter in both the Telugu states. The film has earned over Rs 55 crore at the box office in just five days of its release.

Virupaksha minted over Rs 5 crore on its busy weekday and first Tuesday. The film had over 25 to 30 per cent occupancy in several areas. It is said to have crossed break-even within four days by earning a distributor share of Rs 24 crore and is bringing profits now.

Despite releasing on the same day as Salman Khan’s Kisi Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, the film did amazing business at the box office. This weekend, two high-octane films — Akhil Akkineni’s Agent and Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2 — are set to hit the big theatres. The makers of Virupaksha are confident that their film will continue to do commercially well as it belongs to a different genre.

Recently, Sai Dharam Tej confirmed the second instalment of Virupaksha during an interactive session with fans on Twitter. During AskSDT, when a fan shared a snapshot of the climax scene from the film and asked the actor whether it was a hint for a sequel by the team. Tej responded and stated it they have gave the hint that it is there.

Virupaksha is the first pan-Indian film of Sai Dharam Tej. It was released in the cinemas on April 21, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Sukumar provided the story and screenplay for the film, and B Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. The supporting cast includes Sunil, Ajay and Brahmaji in significant roles.

