Virupaksha Will Have A Sequel, Confirms Sai Dharam Tej

Sai Dharam Tej is currently basking in the success of his recently-released film Virupaksha. The horror-thriller has left both the audience and critics impressed. Like many films that leave the audience at a cliffhanger at the end, Virupaksha did the same. Director Karthik Varma Dandu has left a small hint about the second instalment in the film too. Sai Dharam Tej recently held an interactive session with his fans on Twitter. In the session named #AskSDT, he confirmed that a second part of the film will be made.

A fan shared a snapshot of the climax scene, which has been clicked in the theatres, on social media. The caption, which can be loosely translated from Telugu, reads: “Virupaksha gave a small hint in the climax of the movie that there will be a part 2. Sai Dharam Tej anna, if there is a part 2, it will be a festival for our fans."

To this, Sai confirmed and wrote, “We have given a hint that it is there."

Another user asked Sai Dharam Tej, “Anna who is your favourite current generation hero from Tollywood excluding mega family? Expecting an honest answer anna." To this, Tej gave two names, Prabhas and Ravi Teja.

One of the users also asked him to share the actor’s childhood moments with his uncle Pawan Kalyan and his working experience with him. In response, Sai just shared a childhood picture of himself tangled between the legs of Pawan Kalyan, who is seemingly sleeping.

Virupaksha also has Samyuktha Menon in the lead. The film has been helmed by debutant director Karthik Varma Dandu, a former student of filmmaker Sukumar. Virupaksha is the first pan-Indian film of Sai Dharam Tej. It was released on the big screens on April 21, in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi. Sukumar provided the story and screenplay for the film, and B Ajaneesh Loknath is the music composer. The supporting cast includes Sunil, Ajay and Brahmaji in important roles.

