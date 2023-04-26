Trends :Shiv ThakareRam CharanUrfi JavedK-POPGuardians Of The Galaxy
Virupaksha's Sai Dharam Tej Draws Comparisons Between Actors And Indian Cricketers

Sai Dharam Tej opined that Virat Kohli’s aggression best matched Bheemla Nayak actor Pawan Kalyan.

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 15:41 IST

Hyderabad, India

Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej has gripped the attention of his fans lately. His latest film Virupaksha with Samyukhtha Menon as the lead actress has taken the theatres by storm. Helmed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the mystery thriller has been well-received by the audience and critics alike, minting millions at the ticket counters. With Sai Dharam Raj currently making all the headlines, a new video of the actor comparing the traits of Telugu film actors with notable cricketers in an interview grabbed the eyeballs of the masses. The video was tweeted by Star Sports Telugu on April 23.

“Cricket Stars x Movie Stars. And Sai Dharam Tej’s who is compared to whom? See for yourself," read the tweet. The video captured the 36-year-old actor dressed in a casual white tee, layered with a denim jacket interacting with the interviewer. Just a few minutes into the interview, the host asked Sai to draw comparisons between some of his family members of the film fraternity and Indian cricketers, whom he thinks have similar personality traits.

The first cricketer that the interviewer brought up was Virat Kohli. In reply, Sai opined that Virat’s aggression best matched Bheemla Nayak actor Pawan Kalyan. Next, Sai shared that in terms of calmness which is executed perfectly by Mahendra Singh Dhoni aka Captain Cool, best-suited RRR fame, Ram Charan. The Virupaksha actor was quite confident as he said that like Dhoni, Ram was quite calm and composed in temperament.

In the following few seconds of the video, Sai compared all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja’s “swag" to Vaishnav Tej, while India team captain Rohit Sharma’s “lazy elegance" was compared to Varun Tej. To conclude, Sai said Pushpa actor Allu Arjun’s “youthful energy" bore resemblances to rising cricketer Tilak Verma.

Sai Dharam Tej hails from a filmy background. He is the nephew of veteran actor Chiranjeevi, making Ram Charan his cousin-brother. Allu Arjun is also his distant cousin, while, Pawan Kalyan is Sai’s maternal uncle. Sai is currently basking in the glory of Virupaksha. His upcoming project is not yet unveiled.

first published: April 26, 2023, 15:40 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 15:41 IST
