Waltair Veerayya To Sir, Telugu Films That Set The Box Office On Fire

The year 2023 has been a great one for films, especially for Telugu movies. The audience has shown great support by turning up in theatres in large numbers for films that they believed in. Most of them even delivered and these films were loved by fans and critics alike. Moreover, a few actors like Nani took on a very different role from what they usually choose to do, and that decision worked wonders for them.

Here is a list of Telugu films that performed well at the box office and clicked with fans:

Advertisement

Waltair Veerayya – Megastar Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan’s on-screen collaboration seemed to get the fans excited, and they loved the back-and-forth between the two characters in the second half of the film. The film was released during the Sankranthi weekend and gathered over Rs 236.15 crores gross worldwide. The profit share was around Rs 46 crore.

Vaarasudu – Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna shined in the Telugu version of the bilingual film Varisu. The family drama had a profitable run at the box office and fans still go back to the songs in the film. Vaarasudu is directed by Vamsi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju

Veera Simha Reddy – Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy stars Balakrishna. For a change, Balakrishna tasted success at the box office after a fairly long period. The film achieved record-breaking collections in Telugu states and the theatrical run was pretty profitable overall.

Writer Padmabhushan – This low-budget film starred Suhas, Rohini Tina Shilparaj and Ashish Vidyarthi in prominent roles. The film was lauded for being wholesome, heart-warming and well-written. Writer Padmabhushan is written and directed by Shankmukha Prasanth.

Advertisement

Sir – Dhanush-starrer bilingual film’s Telugu version was released in theatres on March 17 titled Sir. The movie did well in the Southern states and also received critical appreciation for the innovative story surrounding the Right To Education and how commercialization works against this right.

Dasara – Dasara was released in theatres on March 30 and the film performed excellently at the box office. Directed by newbie Srikanth Onidella, the film was a pan-India one that was dubbed in four languages and along with being shot in Telugu.

Advertisement

Currently, Sai Dharma Tej-starrer Virupaksha is doing fabulous business at the box office. The film is enjoying packed theatres and great word-of-mouth. The movie collected more than Rs 55 crore and it doesn’t seem like the collections are going to drop anytime soon.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here