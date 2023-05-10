What R Narayana Murthy Said About His Next Titled University

R Narayana Murthy, aka, people’s star is gearing up for the release of his most-anticipated movie titled University. Seems like he is quite busy with promotions and how! Recently, the director was at a press release for the movie at Prasad Lab. The event was graced by Telangana Press Academy’s Chairman- Allam Narayana, Andhra Jyoti’s Editor- K. Srinivas, Telangana Public Service Commission Ex-Chairman Ghanta Chakrapani, Professor Lakshmi Narayana, Professor Koi Koteswara Rao, Telugu Film Journalist Association (TFJA) President- Lakshmi Narayana, Telugu Film Journalist Association General Secretary YJ Rambabu and many others.

On this occasion, K. Srinivas, the Editor of Andhra Jyoti Press said that the problems in the medical field have been shown in the movie. He added that the problems are prevalent in the system, but it needs to be opposed. And only people like Narayana Murthy can make such films highlighting such issues. He believes that the movie will be a huge success.

Telangana Public Service Commission Ex-Chairman- Ghanta Chakrapani too had a similar opinion about the upcoming movie. He said that University is a movie that shows events happening in society. He hoped for the movie to do well and earn success and believes such movies should be made more.

The TFJA General Secretary YJ Rambabu said that he wants Narayana Murthy’s University to be successful as his films are always an inspiration. Meanwhile, TFJA President, Lakshmi Narayana said that a majority of people grew up watching the ace director’s movies. His movies create awareness of public issues that are seen with the change of time. He also loved the songs in the movie.

Narayana Murthy finally addressed the issue of paper leaks and said that these problems are not limited to just one state, and are prevalent in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan as well. He also said that both education and medicine should be nationalized. He appealed to the President to look into the matter of paper leaks and treat it as a national issue.

He further concluded by saying that he will be releasing the movie on May 26 and added that there are 5 songs in the film that the audience will love.

University is backed by Sneha Chitra Pictures and has already cleared the censor proceedings. It will be released in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.