Will Allu Arjuns-starrer Pushpa Franchise Have A Third Instalment?

Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, gained immense popularity after its release. It was the third movie from the South film industry to receive global acclaim after the Baahubali franchise and KGF. Pushpa: The Rule, the second instalment in the franchise, was also announced. Even though the audience is already anticipating it, it appears that there will be yet another surprise from the creators. Pushpa’s makers released a spectacular video on Wednesday. It shows people hunting Pushpa and questioning his whereabouts. Even if the hunt for Pushpa is already thrilling, the caption added more suspense by suggesting a potential third instalment.

The tweet read, “Where is Pushpa? The search ends soon! The HUNT before the RULE… Reveal on April 7th at 4.05 PM". The term “Hunt before the rule" has suggested that there may be a third part concerning the hunt for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa in the works given that the second part is named Pushpa: The Rule.

The antagonist in Pushpa was played by renowned actor Fahadh Faasil. He talked openly about a conversation he had with filmmaker Sukumar in an interview last year. He had said, “When Sukku (Sukumar) first told me the story, Pushpa was only in one film, after the police station scene and my part in the second half, then it became two parts. Recently when he talked to me, he said to be prepared for Pushpa 3 because he had enough materials to do it."

It appears like the planning may have succeeded, and Pushpa 3 may be on the horizon. When Pushpa: The Rise was released in December 2021, it became a massive box office success. Given that it was one of the first significant commercial hits following the pandemic, it broke and set numerous records throughout India. Later this year, the sequel is anticipated to come out.

A special announcement was made on Rashmika Mandanna’s birthday. It will be interesting to see whether the potential of part 3 materialises. The audience will undoubtedly be in for a treat.

