Will Prabhas Attend Agent’s Pre-Release Event Tomorrow?

Actor Akhil Akkineni’s action-thriller film Agent will hit the theatres on April 28. The trailer of this film was dropped on Youtube by AK Entertainment and received an excellent response. According to reports, a pre-release event of this film is scheduled to be held in Hyderabad on April 23. Reportedly, Prabhas will be the chief guest for this event. An official announcement regarding this news will be made soon. Agent also dominated the limelight due to the release of its third song Rama Krishna recently.

Fans are in love with Akhil’s dance moves. Ram Miriyala has provided vocals to this number. HipHop Tamizha has rendered the music, and the lyrics have been penned by Chandrabose. Sekhar has choreographed the dance number, which has garnered more than 42,00,000 views. Social media users appreciated the number. They also lauded the combination of Ram’s vocals and HipHop Tamizha’s music. One of the users commented that Akhil’s expressions have improved a lot. Users wrote that this song has a different theme and will connect with more audiences. Apart from Rama Krishna, other songs like Malli Malli and Ende Ende also became hits.

Agent was also in the news for its OTT deal, which was done at a huge price. SONY LIV has bagged the streaming rights of this film at Rs 30 crore.

Directed by Surender Reddy, Agent narrates the story of a spy (Akhil Akkineni) who is on a mission to disclose the truth about a terrorist organisation. Mammotty, Dino Morea, and Vikramjeet Virk will essay key roles in this film. According to the reports, Akhil has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. Akhil has completely transformed his looks and put in a lot of hard work for the movie.

Akhil’s followers will also be looking forward to Agent because of its release date. On April 28, 1977, NTR’s Adavi Ramudu emerged as an industry hit. Mahesh Babu’s Pokiri was also released on a similar date in 2006 and became a success. Akhil’s followers are happy that Agent is releasing on April 28.

