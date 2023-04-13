The Crossover Actor Derek Luke Reveals He Was Going to Do An Indian Film But... | Exclusive

Actor Derek Luke, who can be recently seen in the series The Crossover, says that he was supposed to do an Indian film, which fell through. During an exclusive conversation with News18, where he was joined by his co-star Sabrina Revelle, he revealed that the film was apparently based on a place where there is a merge of Africans and Indians. The actor said, “I was going to do a film about a place in India where there’s a merge of Africans and Indians living in a certain place. And I was cast by an Indian director but never went through."

When asked which Indian director he supposedly collaborated with, he could not recall and added, “I have to look on my phone. I have to find him."

Talking of The Crossover, it is based on the novel of the same name by Kwame Alexander. It follows twin middle-school brothers Jordan and Josh Bell and their struggle with growing up, family, and basketball. Luke essays the character of their former NBA player father, Chuck whereas Sabrina is seen as their mother Crystal who is also a Principal.

Referring to the completely different arcs of their characters, Sabrina and Luke both agreed that it is necessary to balance sports with academics and the two need to go hand in hand. Elaborating it, Sabrina told us, “I think it’s super important to balance it. I don’t think one is more important than the other. And this goes for life as well. I don’t think academics is more important than the arts. I think they’re both very much needed in our life. That’s where Crystal comes from. She has a line in the show, “She is about GPA, not NBA." But I don’t think that’s all the way true."

Luke further added, “I only had one semester of collegiate experience. When you look at an academic background, that’s not necessarily what wins the game of life. You need athleticism, you need drive, passion, you need commitment and you need discipline."

Before signing off, Sabrina shared that her biggest takeaway from this show was it’s all about how people handle being crossed over in life. The actress explained, “The show is called The Crossover and we know it’s based on a book called The Crossover. But ‘the crossover’ is a basketball move and I call it breaking ankles. You break somebody’s ankles, crossing them over. But I think it’s a metaphor for this show and also for life. What do you do when you are being crossed over by life? How do you handle it? I think that’s the biggest takeaway from the show. How do you handle it? And you see how we handle it."

The Crossover, also starring Jalyn Hall, Amir O’Neil, Skyla I’Lece, Deja Monique and Trevor Raine is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

