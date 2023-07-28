The Hunt For Veerappan Teaser Out: Docuseries About India's Robin Hood To Premiere On This Date

Netflix’s upcoming docuseries The Hunt For Veerappan’s teaser is out and it has created a lot of buzz among the audience. The series will map the journey of India’s most dreaded criminal, who was also known as Robin Hood of India. Directed by first-time docu director Selvamani Selvaraj, the series will premiere on August 4.

For 17 years, Veerappan was the subject of India’s longest and costliest manhunt. The cinematic series delves into the unseen and unheard, presenting firsthand accounts from individuals close to Veerappan and those who tirelessly sought to capture him. Director Selvamani Selvaraj said, “For years, we had heard tales about Veerappan’s notoriety, yet no one truly knows what made him the dreaded criminal that he became and still be known as the Robin Hood for a section of society. In this docu-series, through meticulous research, we have been able to dig deep into his complexities, unearthing untold stories and unexplored facets of his life. Our partnership with Netflix has allowed us to unravel the enigmatic personality and contribute to a broader dialogue that transcends Veerappan’s individual story."

Watch the teaser here

Pointing out the significance of the documentary, producer Apoorva Bakshi of Awedacious Originals said, “Veerappan was the most infamous outlaw in the 90s India, and his story is still relevant today for its profound historical and cultural significance. We strived to uncover his unique psyche beyond the physical image many know, through the accounts of those who have labored tirelessly with and against him. Our continued association with Netflix has enabled us to deliver an authentic, thought-provoking and seminal show giving viewers a comprehensive understanding of the man and his life."

Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India said, “We are committed to telling the most compelling untold stories from India in many diverse formats. Our next offering, The Hunt for Veerappan is a docu-series about the most notorious and dreaded bandits of India. This is an important story that Selva, Apoorva and Monisha have brought to life with a great amount of passion and rigour to uncover facts and truths about Veerappan’s life. Indian docu-series such as House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths, Indian Predator, Bad Boy Billionaires have resonated well with our audience and we are extremely excited about this series and are confident that our audience will be intrigued, shocked and moved by this story."