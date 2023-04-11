The Marvels Trailer: Captain Marvel, Kamala Khan Return, Park Seo Joon Makes His MCU Debut; Watch

The Marvels trailer is out and it promises an epic ride at the cinemas. The trailer brings back Brie Larson as Carol Danvers and she teams up with WandaVision’s Monica Rambeau, played by Teyonah Parris, and Ms. Marvel’s Kamala Khan, played by Iman Vellani. While the team-up is epic, fans of K-dramas and Korean films will rejoice to know that Park Seo-joon has made the cut in the MCU film’s teaser.

The trailer opens with Nick Fury stationed at the S.A.B.E.R Space Station, monitoring Monica Rambeau in space. However, a glitch causes Kamala to switch places with Kamala Khan. Meanwhile, Monica lands in Captain Marvel’s spot while Carol Danvers lands in Kamala’s room.

They soon learn that their powers are entangled. The only way for them to fight this is to team up and get to the root of it while fighting a new enemy. The trailer gives a glimpse at Park Seo-joon’s character Yan D’ Aladna while promising an epic movie in the making.

Watch the trailer below:

As reported by Variety, the official synopsis reads: “Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol’s estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe."

The Marvels is slated to release on November 10. The film is directed by Nia DaCosta, who is making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut.

