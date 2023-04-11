‘There Should Be Freedom’: Veteran Actor Dattanna On Why He Never Got Married

Dattanna is a seasoned actor and theatre artist. He is recognised for his work in supporting roles and has received three National Awards for his performances. He was the fourth guest of Zee Kannada channel’s popular show Weekend with Ramesh Season 5. Ramya was the first guest on this show. It also witnessed remarkable personalities like Prabhu Deva, Jayadeva and Doctor Manjunath. This time, it was Dattanna who was seen in his candid avatar in the show. The 80-year-old opened up about the reason behind not getting married.

During the show, he shared, “There should be freedom, there should be no bondage. Now I can go wherever I want and stay as long as I want. Marriage is not a good fit for this". He further added, “Many people marry for a variety of reasons. Some people marry to care for their parents, manage the household, or for other reasons. I never felt compelled to marry".

Dattanna previously stated that some people stay together till the end because they have chosen to be husband and wife. “I don’t think I should marry because I desire temporary happiness and a quick answer to my difficulties," he added.

Earlier, in an interview he had stated, “When I was working at HAL (Hindustan Aeronautics Limited) before I started acting in movies, my work pressure was a little too much. I had to roam around on a work basis, and there were many transfers. So, I used to eat in canteens and manage, and there was no time to settle. I used to roam around and never gave a thought to marriage. My opinion on marriage is different. My profession never supported marriage".

Dattanna was born in 1942 and graduated from the Indian Institute of Science in 1978. He later served in the Indian Air Force for 21 years, retiring as a Wing Commander. He was also employed with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. (HAL). In 1988, he made his acting debut with the film Aasphota, for which he received the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Dattanna performed in several plays and appeared in over 200 films in his career span. He has worked in films including Santha Shishunala Sharifa, Mysore Mallige, Kraurya, Premier Padmini, and Neer Dose.

