This Actor, And Not Anil Kapoor, Was First Choice For Subhash Ghai's Taal

The showman of India Subhash Ghai has given many memorable films like Ram Lakhan, Khal Nayak, Pardes and many more. One of them, a musical romantic drama for the fans, was Taal. The film saw Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor for the first time as the on-screen couple and Akshaye Khanna played a pivotal role in the film. The love triangle drama was a wave of fresh air in the Hindi cinema over two decades ago.

But did you know that Subhash Ghai wanted Govinda to play the role of Anil Kapoor’s character in Taal? As the film clocked 23 years of its release, last year, Anil Kapoor shared a gratitude post where he said that he was “destined for it." In the caption of the post shared on Instagram, Anil also said that his role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to him. The iconic film turned out to be lucky for him as Danny Boyle saw his performance in it.

The caption of the expert read: “In many ways, I was destined to do it, as my role was first offered to Govinda but ultimately came to me. It was Taal that Danny Boyle saw and my performance in it that made him offer me, Slumdog Millionaire."

Govinda had rejected the offer to play Vikrant in Taal as he felt the audience won’t accept him in such a role. Earlier, in a chat with Film Companion, Govinda shared, “I refused Devdas and Taal at the same time. The characters of these two films became quite popular. But at that time, I was at the top and I thought whether the audience would accept me as such a character or not."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anil Kapoor was last seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series, The Night Manager alongside Aditya Roy Kapur. He is currently preparing for his upcoming film Fighter. The high-octane action drama is headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

