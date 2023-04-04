This Scene In Mahabharata Made Roopa Ganguly Cry

In the era of Doordarshan, if there was one serial which gained immense popularity it was BR Chopra’s Mahabharata. It was aired after the phenomenal success of Ramayana. Mahabharata was telecast from 1988 to 1990 and the director-producer of this epic serial worked hard to choose the right actors for each role. Such was the hype that soon, the actors were referred to by the character name that they had portrayed. One such name is Roopa Ganguly, whose name became synonymous with Draupadi for the longest time. According to reports, the “cherr haran" scene in the serial had been very emotional for her.

Roopa Ganguly had pworked in Hindi and Bengali films before featuring in Mahabharata. After essaying the role of a beautiful yet fierce Draupadi, she shot to fame and became a household name. Recently, it came to the limelight that during one of the scenes in the serial, the actress had cried bitterly in the middle of the shot.

Advertisement

One memorable scene from the serial is when Dushasan ripped off Draupdai’s saree in the middle of a crowded court in an attempt to humiliate her. During this moment, she prayed to Lord Krishna. So, the more saree Dushasan unravelled, the more it increased in length- which was a blessing from Lord Krishna to save her dignity.

Now, during the shoot, the audience assumed that Roopa Ganguly must have draped an incredibly long saree to get the scene right. But, reportedly, the actress clad a 6-metre drape for the scene. The 250-metre-long saree that was shown in the scene was all special effects. The saree was prepared with the help of graphics in one frame, and Draupadi aka Roopa was shot in the second frame.

It was during this scene that Roopa Ganguly broke down in tears in the middle of her dialogue. It can be assumed that the intensity of the scene and the performance of the actors may have left her emotional. The shoot resumed shortly after that.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here