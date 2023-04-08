This Selena Gomez Lookalike From India Is A Rage On the Internet

If myths are to be believed, it is said that every person has seven different versions of themselves who look exactly like them, and those who have encountered their resemblance consider themselves lucky. All thanks to social media, people who have similar physical attributes to celebrities become popular in no time. Fan pages for these celebrities start to promote them, and they become popular in their own way.

Indian TV actress Bhavna Khatri has been in the news due to her uncanny resemblance to the popular US singer Selena Gomez. Many people have regarded her as Selena’s doppelgänger. Looking at Bhawna’s pictures, it is easy to get misled, as she has a striking resemblance with Selena in terms of her innocence and grin. Fans have found it hard to distinguish between Bhawna and Selena Gomez. They have started calling Bhawna the Indian Selena Gomez.

TV actress Bhawna Khatri has performed in various serials. Her debut as an actress began with Sony’s TV series Khwahish. She had a promising debut but wasn’t able to establish a distinct identity in the industry. She worked in various serials like Kis desh mein hai mera dil, Jamuniya, and Badi door se aaye hain after her debut. Bhawna played the lead role in Jamuniya, and she was able to gain widespread recognition through Badi door se aaye hain.

In India, there have been lookalikes of almost every possible celebrity. Lookalikes of Suhana Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, and Alia Bhatt have received huge attention from the internet. Recently, a lookalike of Mira Rajput also became quite popular on social media.

Selena Gomez has garnered huge admiration and a huge fan following in India. Her songs have been quite popular among both young fans and adults. Along with her exceptional singing, Selena also gained popularity through her acting skills as her show, Wizards of Waverly Place, became a huge hit among children in India. Recently, she had again been in the news due to her dating rumours with popular singer Zayn Malik.

