Tom Cruise Birthday: 61 Facts About Hollywood Superstar As He Turns 61

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TOM CRUISE: There are only a few actors that have the star power and charm that Hollywood’s icon Tom Cruise has. From being a heartthrob to being an action-packed hero, the actor has done it all. Beginning his career in 1981, the Mission: Impossible star has given some of the most heart-thumping hits over his career. It is all thanks to his magnetic charism and undeniable talent that he has been able to pull off an unmatched career of blockbusters.

