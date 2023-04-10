Trailer Of Yaathisal, Period Drama Based On Pandya Dynasty, To Hit Cinemas On This Date

Before Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Around the Cholas, Ponniyin Selvan 2, hit the big screen on April 28. And now director Dharani Rasendran’s period-drama titled Yaathisal based on Pandya Dynasty is all set to have its theatrical release on April 21. The trailer of the film was launched recently and has been gaining positive responses from critics and cinephiles.

The story of the film is narrated around the 7th century, Pandiya prince Ranadheeran, was the ruler at the time when the Chola dynasty had lost its supremacy and the people were forced to relocate and live in the forests.

The trailer of Yaathisal is not only visually appealing but also shows how the kings fight for authority and wage wars against kingdoms of the land, people, rights and virtue. The trailer also has the tagline which states, “Authority leads to oppression."

The trailer has sleek and stunning visuals and the presentation has won the hearts of the cine-goers. The film is said to be made on a limited budget.

The film has a stellar star cast comprising Shakthi Mithran, Seyon, Rajalakshmi, Guru Somasundaram, Chandrakumar, Semmalar Annam, Subathra, Samar, Vijay Seyon, S Ruby Beauty, Rajasekar, Vaidehi, Seenu, Santhaseelan, Jamaal, Nirmal, Sureshkumar Tamizhselvi, Sathish Nadarajan, Sidhu, Pascal, Samson, Sanjay and Suji Subha to name a few.

Yaathisal has been backed by Venus Infotainment and Six Star Entertainment, while the music of the film has been scored by Chakravarthi. The screenplay has been written by Thirumurugan Kalilingam and the camera has been handled by Akhilesh Kathamuthu.

Watch the enchanting trailer of Yaathisai here:

On the other hand, the sequel of Mani Ratnam’s directorial Ponniyin Selvan will hit the theatres a week after the release of Yaathisai. The film has a star-studded cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Jayam Ravi, and Karthi among others. It has been bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies.

