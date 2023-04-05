Tunisha Sharma's Mother Says 'She Is Back' As Late Ali Baba Actress' Uncle Blessed With a Daughter

Over three months after Tunisha Sharma’s demise, her uncle Pawan Sharma has been blessed with a baby girl. Tunisha’s uncle shared the same in a recent interview and revealed how the later actress’ mother, Vanita welcomed the new member to the family by saying ‘Tunisha is back’.

“At the beginning, everyone in my family was expecting a boy. However, after Tunisha passed away, we yearned for a daughter. Ghar se ek beti chali gayi thi and everyone was hoping ki beti hi aaye. Touch wood wohi hua," Pawan Sharma told E-Times.

“Tunisha was quite excited about the delivery which was just three months away. Her mother, Vanita ji, too, was very happy to see the newborn. When she saw Diva, she said, “Tunisha is back with us," he added.

Tunisha’s uncle also shared that even though her mother is still recovering from the tragic loss, her condition is better than what it was before. “She is still reeling from the loss but is better than before. She was here with us for two days and went back to Chandigarh. She does video calls and asks for daily updates on Diva. No one can take Tunisha’s place or the pain that we feel because of her untimely demise but bohot samay ke baad ghar ka mahaul thoda positive hua hai," he told news entertainment portal.

For the unversed, Tunisha Sharma was found dead in the make-up room of her show, Ali Baba on December 24, 2022. Her sudden demise left her family and the entire nation shocked. Following her death, Tunisha’s mother accused Sheezan Khan of abetment to suicide and claimed that the actor ‘used’ her daughter. Khan was arrested a day after Tunisha’s death and was granted bail in March 2023.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

