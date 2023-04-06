‘Very Happy’: Producer Dil Raju On Thalapathy Vijay’s Reaction To Varisu’s Success

Thalapathy Vijay’s latest film Varisu became the talk of the town, even before its release. It locked horns with actor Ajith Kumar’s mass action entertainer Thunivu. This Vamshi Paidipally directorial performed well at the box office. After receiving rave reviews, Varisu — produced by Dil Raju — too performed well, minting approximately Rs 310 crore worldwide at the ticket window. After the massive win of this film, Dil Raju is currently busy promoting his upcoming big-budget film, Shaakuntalam. He has acquired the distribution rights to the epic romance drama. Ahead of the film’s release, Dil Raju indulged in a fun interaction with social media users on Twitter. Cinephiles had the liberty to ask any question to him on the microblogging platform, using the hashtag - AskDilRaju. One curious netizen expressed his eagerness to learn about Thalapathy Vijay’s reaction after Varisu turned out to be a blockbuster.

The user posed a question that read, “What did Thalapathy (Vijay) say to you after the success of Varisu?" In reply, Dil Raju tweeted, “He is very happy about the result and Pongal winner."

The post was quick to garner multiple reactions from Twitterati. One of them hoped, “Thank you Sir for Blockbuster Varisu. Hope you do a movie once again with Thalapathy in near future." “Winner winner Pongal winner," quipped a second individual. Another user shared a picture of Thalapathy Vijay and wrote, “My man is happy."

According to ETimes, Dil Raju in the Twitter conversation assured his fans that he will soon be teaming up with Tamil superstar Rajinikanth as well as KGF star Yash in the near future. Speaking of Varisu, the family drama also boasted actors Rashmika Mandanna, R Sarathkumar, Shaam, Meka Srikanth, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha and Jayasudha in key roles.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Dev Mohanare the leads in the soon-to-be-released film Shaakuntalam. Directed by Gunasekhar, the epic romance drama will reignite the tale of eternal love between Shaakuntalam and King Dushyanta. Shaakuntalam is slated to hit the big screens on April 14.

Dil Raju is also busy producing director S Shankar’s upcoming political action thriller Game Changer, starring Telugu star Ram Charan. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani has also been cast as the female lead.

