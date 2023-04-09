Home » Entertainment » Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla With Touching Throwback Pic, Take a Look

Vidyut Jammwal Remembers Sidharth Shukla With Touching Throwback Pic, Take a Look

While Sidharth Shukla is seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with shorts, Vidyut Jammwal is donning a black and white printed tank top.

Advertisement

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 17:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Vidyut Jammwal shares a picture with Sidharth Shukla
Vidyut Jammwal shares a picture with Sidharth Shukla

Vidyut Jammwal made Sidharth Shukla fans emotional with his latest Instagram post. The Commando actor took to his story section to share a photo with the late actor from their gym. In the snap, the two actors can be seen posing with their dumble from their gym. While Sidharth is seen wearing a white t-shirt paired with shorts, Vidyut is donning a black and white printed tank top.

Take a look at the photo:

Vidyut Jammwal shares a picture with Sidharth Shukla

Advertisement

Sidharth Shukla rose to fame with the series Balika Vadhu. He then went on to do several prominent works such as Broken But Beautiful 3, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Bigg Boss 13. He also emerged as a winner in Salman Khan’s show. The actor passed away on 2 September 2021 after suffering a heart attack. He was 40.

RELATED NEWS

Vidyut, on the other hand, made headlines recently for his rumoured breakup with Nandita Mahtani two years after their engagement. The couple were expected to tie the knot soon. According to a source quoted by IANS, they were spotted at Alanna Panday’s wedding festivities recently but they apparently kept a distance from each other. The publication’s source stated that social distancing is believed to be one of the reasons for their distance but also added that they respect each other and are good friends who are always ready to help each other. It was said that Vidyut and Nandita will be tying the knot in London.

Advertisement

On the work front, Vidyut Jammwal will next be seen in IB71, Sher Singh Rana and Crakk.

Read all the Latest Showsha News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Srijita SenSrijita Sen is constantly curious about figuring out the meaning of films, music...Read More

first published: April 09, 2023, 17:21 IST
last updated: April 09, 2023, 17:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra, Kiara Advani, Aditi Rao Hydari, Vaani Kapoor Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+8PHOTOS

Release Of Pushpa 2 Poster, Citadel Screening, Premiere Of Jubilee Among The Biggest Entertainment News Of The Week