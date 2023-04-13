Vignesh Shivan Recalls His First Meeting With Nayanthara, Here’s What He Said

Tamil producer Vignesh Shivan and actress Nayanthara are undoubtedly one of the most-loved couples in the film industry. The duo, who tied the nuptial knot on June 9, 2022, fell in love with the sets of Vignesh’s second directorial film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The lovebirds, whose social media accounts are now brimming with mushy pictures of each other, were once quite hush-hush about their relationship. Recently, in an interview with Galatta Plus, Vignesh recalled meeting his ladylove Nayanthara for the first time, which later paved the path for their love story to blossom.

Elaborating on the same, Vignesh revealed that after his first film Poda Podi failed to leave an impression on the masses, he was forced to struggle for a considerable period before landing his second project, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. Turning into an oblivious matchmaker, Tamil actor Dhanush, who agreed to produce the film, urged Vignesh to meet Nayanthara and narrate the script to her.

Even before meeting Nayanthara, Vignesh was convinced that she would reject being a part of his film. Initially, he thought of casting South actress Nazriya Nazim; but in the back of his mind, Vignesh did not want to miss the opportunity to have an interaction with Nayanthara.

Planning to talk to her for just one and a half hours, Vignesh — who was accompanied by his Naanum Rowdy Dhaan co-director Senthil — boarded an autorickshaw to meet Nayanthara. Recounting that fateful day, Vignesh shared, “I said (to Senthil) ‘Listen, you wait in the lobby. I will go narrate the story and meet her (Nayanthara) for one hour. I am sure she will not agree to the film. So, I will just go see her in close quarters and come.’"

Vignesh further revealed that he was left super-impressed on his first encounter with Nayanthara for her polite and humble approach to listening to the script. He heaped praises on his now-wife sharing that unlike other actors who would just be busy on their cellphones while listening to the story “half-heartedly", Nayanthara gave a patient ear to Vignesh’s script.

“Nayanthara asked me how long it would take and told her assistant not to disturb her during that time. She switched off her phone and told me ‘I am ready’. I got hopeful just by that gesture because I know she is going to ‘listen’ to my story, which itself is a big deal," noted Vignesh.

As is evident, Nayanthara agreed to be a part of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which turned out to be a blockbuster, and the rest is history. On October 9, 2022, Nayanthara welcomed two twin boys - Uyir Rudroneel N Sivan and Ulag Daiwik N Sivan with Vignesh, via surrogacy.

